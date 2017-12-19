China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has revealed plans to monitor and evaluate PV projects to help channel investment into parts of the country where solar curtailment is less of a problem.The system will look at curtailment risk and provide guidance to prospective developers based on criteria such as site conditions, regional subsidy levels and local government support. The information will help to shape the establishment of the government's yearly PV installation quotas, according to an online statement. The authorities may reduce quotas for areas in which large amounts of solar capacity have ...

