Nasdaq Nordic will transfer the four Tracker Certificates currently listed on Market Segment STO NMMO Tracker Certificates to Market Segment STO Tracker Certificates on First North Stockholm. Furthermore the instruments will have the enhanced Market Maker Order functionality enabled. The change is valid from December 28, 2017. By this change the Market Segment STO NMMO Tracker Certificates will be left empty and will cease to exist, last trading day will be December 27, 2017. Please find the INET identifiers below.



INET identifiers:



Instruments to be moved from STO NMMO Tracker Certificates to Market Segment STO Tracker Certificates on First North Stockholm:



Symbol Order book Current Market New Segment Segment Seq. id Segment name Name Symbol No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BITCOIN 109538 STO NMMO Tracker STO Tracker STO TRA 212 XBT Certificates Certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bitcoin 113749 STO NMMO Tracker STO Tracker STO TRA 212 XBTE Certificates Certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ETHEREUM 144580 STO NMMO Tracker STO Tracker STO TRA 212 XBT Certificates Certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ETHEREUM 144581 STO NMMO Tracker STO Tracker STO TRA 212 XBTE Certificates Certificates --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Opening Hours:



As of December 28, 2017, the trading schedule for these four order books will be as follows:



Opening Call Continuous Closing Call After Market Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment Pre-op Un-cro Pre-close Un-cro Post-Tr Closed en ss ss ade ------------------------ --------------------------------------- STO Tracker 08:00 - 09:00:30-17: - - 17:25 18:00-08 Certificates 25 :00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Time schedule:



INET Production - December 28, 2017



Market Model:



There will be no changes in the current Market Model.



Support:



For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:



Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Best regards,



Nasdaq Nordic





Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657664