

TORONTO, December 19, 2017/Marketwired/ -- Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') was notified on 18 December 2017 that an officer of the Company, Ms. Marla Gale, purchased 25,000 shares on 18 December 2017. After giving effect to this transaction, Ms. Gale will hold 90,700 shares in Dalradian Resources.



About Dalradian Resources Inc.



Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.



For more information:



Marla Gale Vice President Communications +1 416 583 5600 investor@dalradian.com



Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat +44 (0)20 7383 5100



Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison +44 (0)20 7523 8000



DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONs



+---+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1. |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |a) |Name: |Marla Gale | +---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |2. |Reason for the notification | | +---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |a) |Position/status: |VP Communications | | | | | | | |Corporate Secretary | +---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |b) |Initial notification/Amendment: |Initial Notification | +---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |3. |Details of the issuer, emission allowance | | | |market participant, auction platform, | | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | | +---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |a) |Name: |Dalradian Resources Inc. | +---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |b) |LEI: |213800MHTI7RJG1B4M08 | +---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |4. |Details of the transaction(s): section to be| | | |repeated for (i) each type of instrument; | | | |(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each | | | |date; and (iv) each place where transactions| | | |have been conducted | | +---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |a) |Description of the financial instrument, |Common Shares of no par value| | |type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification Code | | | | | ISIN: CA2354991002 | +---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |b) |Nature of the transaction |Purchase of Common Shares | +---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |c) |Price(s) and volume |23,200 shares at $1.34 | | | | | | | |1,800 shares at $1.35 | +---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |d) |Aggregated information |25,000 shares at $1.3407 | +---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |e) |Date of the transaction |18 December 2017 | +---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |f) |Place of the transaction |Toronto Stock Exchange | +---+--------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



