Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Report 2017: 2016 Data, 2017 Estimates & CAGR Projections to 2022

The "Healthcare Cloud Computing: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Market for Cloud Technologies Should Reach $20.2 Billion in 2017 and $35.0 Billion by 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 11.6%

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for healthcare cloud computing technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Market segmentation by technology, cloud deployment models, healthcare cloud applications, and by region.

Discussion of key issues, such as inclusion of consumer healthcare applications and medical devices in the cloud ecosystem, and adoption of stronger security measures.

Insight into future innovations, such as edge cloud services that can better support video services for remote healthcare.

Profiles of key companies in the market.

The report will segment the technology for IT suppliers by hardware, software and network, as well as for internal and external cloud deployment models by software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), and also by public, private and hybrid cloud platforms.

For Healthcare Applications, the Report will Segment the Market by:

Electronic health records (EHRs).

Picture archiving and communications systems (PACS).

Cardiology information systems (CIS).

Laboratory information systems (LIS).

Radiology information systems (RIS).

Other (facility, hospital information systems).

Use segments will also be addressed, including healthcare providers, private and public payers, and cloud providers.



Key issues that will be discussed include the inclusion of consumer healthcare applications and medical devices in the cloud ecosystem, adoption of stronger security measures to prevent data breeches and future innovations such as edge cloud services that can better support mobile devices and video services for remote healthcare.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Drivers and Inhibitors: Cost Savings Versus Data Protection

4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Healthcare Cloud Technology Trends

5: Market Breakdown by End Use

Rise of Connected Healthcare

Healthcare End-use Segments

6: Market Breakdown by Application

Healthcare Applications and Cloud Migration

Interoperability

7: Market Breakdown by Region

Healthcare Cloud Computing by Region

8: Patent Reviews and New Developments

Current Healthcare Cloud Patents

New Technologies

9: Market Opportunities

Healthcare Cloud Computing Markets

10: Company Profiles

AGFA Healthcare

Allscripts

Amazon

Analogic

Arm Holdings

Athenahealth

Arxan

Beckman Coulter

Biocontrol Medical

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Scimed

Canon

Carestream Health

Cerner

Ceva Inc.

Comarch

Computer Program & Systems Inc.

Diamond Systems

Digisonics

Dow Global Technologies Inc.

E-Clinicalworks

Epic Systems

Eurotech Inc.

Fujifilm

Ge Healthcare

Gemalto

Greenway Health Llc

Honeywell International Inc.

Ibm

Imagination Technologies Inc.

Intel

Kontron

Kore Telematics (Raco Wireless)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Lumedx

Mckesson

Meditech

Medtronic

Mercury Computer Systems

Merge Healthcare

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsemi

Microsoft

Nxp

Philips Healthcare

Practice Fusion

Quality Systems Inc.

Qualcomm

Radisys

Renesas

Sectra

Siemens Healthcare

Streamline Health Solutions

Synopsys Inc.

Texas Instruments



