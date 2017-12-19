Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Report 2017: 2016 Data, 2017 Estimates & CAGR Projections to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Market for Cloud Technologies Should Reach $20.2 Billion in 2017 and $35.0 Billion by 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 11.6%
Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for healthcare cloud computing technologies.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Market segmentation by technology, cloud deployment models, healthcare cloud applications, and by region.
- Discussion of key issues, such as inclusion of consumer healthcare applications and medical devices in the cloud ecosystem, and adoption of stronger security measures.
- Insight into future innovations, such as edge cloud services that can better support video services for remote healthcare.
- Profiles of key companies in the market.
The report will segment the technology for IT suppliers by hardware, software and network, as well as for internal and external cloud deployment models by software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), and also by public, private and hybrid cloud platforms.
For Healthcare Applications, the Report will Segment the Market by:
- Electronic health records (EHRs).
- Picture archiving and communications systems (PACS).
- Cardiology information systems (CIS).
- Laboratory information systems (LIS).
- Radiology information systems (RIS).
- Other (facility, hospital information systems).
Use segments will also be addressed, including healthcare providers, private and public payers, and cloud providers.
Key issues that will be discussed include the inclusion of consumer healthcare applications and medical devices in the cloud ecosystem, adoption of stronger security measures to prevent data breeches and future innovations such as edge cloud services that can better support mobile devices and video services for remote healthcare.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- Drivers and Inhibitors: Cost Savings Versus Data Protection
4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Healthcare Cloud Technology Trends
5: Market Breakdown by End Use
- Rise of Connected Healthcare
- Healthcare End-use Segments
6: Market Breakdown by Application
- Healthcare Applications and Cloud Migration
- Interoperability
7: Market Breakdown by Region
- Healthcare Cloud Computing by Region
8: Patent Reviews and New Developments
- Current Healthcare Cloud Patents
- New Technologies
9: Market Opportunities
- Healthcare Cloud Computing Markets
10: Company Profiles
