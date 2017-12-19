Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2017) - HashChain Technology (TSXV: KASH) is the latest new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol "KASH". Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company is initially focusing resources on mining Dash and Bitcoin cryptocurrencies.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "HashChain" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_8d9vpcs6/HashChain-Technology-TSXVKASH-New-Listing

Patrick Gray, Founder & CEO, stated: "We are giving investors access to a lucrative cryptocurrency market that they can't take advantage of themselves. Our ideal location for mining will maximize revenue on each coin, and our proprietary approach to operations can sustain rapid growth and scalability. Canada is one of the most optimal locations to mine with low cost of electricity, low temperatures and good internet connectivity."

HashChain has raised approximately $4.4 million to date.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.hashchain.ca, contact Herrick Lau, CFO, at 778-331-2082 or email herrick.lau@BaronGroupIntl.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com