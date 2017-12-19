Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2017) - Consorteum Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSRH) ("Consorteum" or the "Company") , a software development company and mobile device solutions provider, today announced that it has reached agreement with Knockout Gaming, Inc. ("Knockout") to expand upon the Strategic Agreement the parties executed in March 2013. Since the parties first executed the original agreement, Knockout has made great strides in the continued enhancement of its online gaming platform.

Consorteum's wholly owned subsidiary, 359 Mobile Inc. ("359 Mobile"), has recently completed the framework integration of its Universal Mobile Interface™ ("UMI") platform into the mass scale transaction and settlement mobile gaming framework utilized by XpertX, Inc. Similarly, the extension of this Strategic Agreement empowers Knockout and 359 Mobile to capitalize on the combined strengths of two different platforms. Knockout will provide its platform to 359 Mobile, enabling it to deliver mobile online gaming products under Knockout's existing gaming operator licenses to certain regulated markets worldwide, including the United Kingdom.

Consorteum's CEO, Craig Fielding added, "We are extremely pleased to have reached a more encompassing strategic agreement with Knockout Gaming. Knockout's online gaming platform is a proven commodity with a multitude of key components including but not limited to PCI compliance, transaction processing and settlement, and player regulatory verification capabilities. Our ability to join forces with Knockout will enable the Company to facilitate the development and release of gaming solutions on 359 Mobile's UMI platform in 2018."

Gray Knight, CEO of Knockout Gaming, commented, "Our team is extremely pleased to provide the operator support for 359's exciting planned mobile product development and deployment. The combination of our online platform with UMI is an exciting step in the commercialization and monetization of our respective offerings."

About Consorteum Holdings, Inc.

Consorteum Holdings, Inc. is a mobile platform company focused on delivering compliant complex mobile-based transactions through a mix of partnerships, license agreements, and joint venture revenue share arrangements. The Company is focused on FinTech, otherwise known as next-generation financial technology. Consorteum aims to capitalize on the broad variety of technological interventions into personal and commercial transactions by focusing its efforts and resources where it can leverage its expertise in direct and vertical based solutions. For more information about Consorteum, please visit: http://consorteum.com.

About Knockout Gaming, Inc.

Knockout Gaming, Inc is an online gaming company, based in the Isle of Man, that provides online gaming solutions to white label casino operators. Knockout Gaming's platform is a turn-key, fully-licensed, online casino platform that includes casino games, sportsbook, live dealers, virtuals, lotto, bingo, and more. For more information about Knockout, please visit: https://knockoutgaming.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, its limited financial resources, domestic and global economic conditions, activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition, and changes in Federal or State laws impacting the Company and its business.

We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement except as otherwise required by law.

