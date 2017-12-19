Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2017) - Glance Technologies (CSE: GET) (FSE: GJT) (OTCQB: GLNNF) has been added to the CSE25 Index and the CSE Composite Index, which is quite an achievement, having been listed for less than 9 months.

Robert Cook, Senior VP Market Department for the Canadian Securities Exchange, stated: "The CSE has grown rapidly in terms of trading volumes and market capitalization since the launch of the CSE25 Index in September 2017. The corporate achievements of Glance Technologies has resulted in their joining this index which tracks our largest and most liquid issues. As the 'exchange for entrepreneurs' we are proud of their success in the Canadian capital markets."

Glance Technologies has the largest market cap of a new company to be added to the quarterly rebalancing of the Index, and is the 5th largest company in the CSE 25 Index.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards and interact with merchants.

Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, and offers targeted in-app marketing, geo targeted digital coupons, social media marketing, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs.

Unlike many of the other services, which require custom hardware, Glance's track technology doesn't require custom hardware for swiping cards or using chip and pin machines.

The company is also building its presence in the blockchain/cryptocurrency sector, recently closing the acquisition of Blockimpact.

The company has also put together an impressive board of advisors, including several experts and influencers with solid backgrounds in blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

Glance will be attending and speaking on a panel at the inaugural Blockchain Davos event to be held in Davos, Switzerland from January 23rd to 26th in 2018.

This event will coincide with the 48th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting which will be held at the same time, with attendance at both events on an invitation only basis.

Glance is advancing towards the launch of a "Glance" token which will be granted as a reward to users of the Glance Pay mobile payment app every time they make a payment on the Glance Pay mobile network.

This reward will apply to all payments, whether the payment is made with the new cryptocurrency or by other payment methods.

According to www.coinmarketcap.com, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies has soared from US$17 billion a year ago to more than US$598 billion this week.

This incredible expansion of the cryptocurrency market demonstrates a significant increase in demand for cryptocurrencies and increased demand for ways to spend them.

In addition to the recently announced CDN$11 million bought deal financing, Glance currently has cash in the bank in excess of CDN$10 million, which puts Glance in a strong position to pursue additional acquisition and partnership deals.

For more information please visit the company's website www.glance.tech or contact Christina Rao, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 604-723-7480 or email investors@glancepay.com.

