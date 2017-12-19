CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Store in Blaine, MN

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce a new store in Blaine, MN. CPR Cell Phone Repair applauds Kyle Opdahl, Gary Gamayunov, and Brian Slipka on this accomplishment.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Blaine, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/blaine-mn/.

"We are thrilled to extend CPR's services in Minnesota with the opening of the Blaine store," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR. "As owners of four successful CPR stores in the Minnesota market, we know that Kyle, Gary, and Brian will do great things in Blaine."

Because of Blaine's excellent location, it is an ideal access point for businesses. Blaine is a suburb just north of Minneapolis, therefore part of the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area. CPR Blaine is in the heart of the action located in the Village of Blaine shopping center. With tons of outstanding stores, deals, and events, CRR Blaine will fit right in.

CPR Blaine is the go-to gadget repair shop for tech enthusiasts in the Blaine area. CPR Blaine offers fast, affordable, repairs on the most common device issues. The specialists at CPR Blaine can repair devices the same day customers bring them in or even while they wait.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Blaine is located at:

4335 Pheasant Ridge Drive NE

Suite 224

Blaine MN

55449

Please contact the store at 763-324-8555 or via email repairs@cpr-blaine.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/blaine-mn/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Stephen Ritley

sritley@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 ext. 632

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair