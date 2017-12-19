The global intravenous access devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global intravenous access devices market segmentation by product type and end-user

Technavio's report on the global intravenous access devices market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product type, including intravenous catheters and intravenous infusion pumps. As projected in 2016, more than 72% of the market share originated from intravenous catheters.

Based on end-user, the global intravenous access devices market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, ASCs, dialysis centers, and home care. As of 2016, 43% of the market share came from hospitals.

"Multispecialty hospitals and big hospital groups work under government sponsorship or with private entities. These hospitals have approximately 500 beds and offer several inpatient and outpatient services. They procure medical products and consumables in bulk and engage closely with many suppliers, reimbursement authorities, and government organizations. They also have a well-established infrastructure for catering to the medical needsof people. In these hospitals, diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases are conducted in outpatient settings. The surgeries are conducted in special operating rooms," says Ramakrishna Edupulapati, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research.

Global intravenous access devices market: competitive vendor landscape

The global intravenous access devices market is fragmented and highly competitive because of the presence of many global and regional players. B. Braun Melsugen, BD, C. R. Bard, Smiths Medical, and TERUMO CORPORATION are the key vendors in the market. The key vendors are facing intense competition from global and regional vendors offering similar products at competitive prices. The key vendors focus on product advances, product portfolio expansion, and increasing market penetration and expansion into emerging markets, whereas small vendors focus on marketing strategies and price discounts to survive in the competitive market.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increase in number of hospitalizations

Growing geriatric population

Market challenges:

Complications associated with intravenous access devices

Lack of skilled healthcare professionals

Market trends:

Rise in popularity of antimicrobial-coated central intravenous catheters

Increasing popularity of integrated/closed peripheral intravenous catheter

