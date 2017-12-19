London's FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,545.18 in afternoon trade on Tuesday as volumes began to dwindle in the run-up to Christmas, although the mood was fairly upbeat amid optimism over the US tax reform bill. Old Mutual was the standout gainer as it agreed to sell its single strategy business for £600m in a management buyout led by the division's chief executive Richard Buxton. The buyout is backed by the private equity firm TA Associates, which has been in talks with Buxton at least since ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...