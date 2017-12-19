London Stock Exchange shareholders have voted down an activist investor's attempt to sack LSE chairman Donald Brydon. At a specially convened meeting, LSE shareholders voted 79% to 21% against a resolution calling for Brydon's immediate removal from the board. Christopher Hohn's TCI Fund Management called for Brydon to leave after Xavier Rolet was ousted as chief executive of LSE in October. Hohn, whose fund owns 5% of LSE, accused Brydon of forcing Rolet out against the interests of ...

