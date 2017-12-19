Investment group Vela Technologies disposed of 10,000 common shares in blockchain solutions firm BTL Group on Tuesday, collecting CAD 7.67m in the process. Following the sale, Vela remained in possession of 25,000 warrants in BTL, exercisable at CAD 3.25 until 6 April 2019. With offices in Vancouver and Canary Wharf in London, BTL operate across multiple industries, particularly within the finance, energy and gaming sectors. As of 1420 GMT, Vela shares had grown 16% to 0.899p, while BTL shares ...

