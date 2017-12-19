

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Virgin Hyperloop One is reportedly said to have rebuffed sale proposal from Caspian Venture Capital.



According to Bloomberg, Ziyavudin Magomedov, a Russian billionaire who controls Caspian Venture Capital and the former co-executive chairman of Virgin Hyperloop One, made an offer to buy the company in recent weeks. However, the company's board decided against the sale.



Meanwhile, Virgin Hyperloop One Tuesday said it has named Richard Branson Chairman and has also raised an additional $50 million ahead of its Series C round of funding with investments from Caspian Venture Capital and DP World.



'I am excited by the latest developments at Virgin Hyperloop One and delighted to be its new Chairman,' said Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group and Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop One. 'The recent investment by our partners Caspian Venture Capital and DP World sets up the company to pursue opportunities in key markets in the Middle East, Europe, and Russia as it develops game-changing and innovative passenger and cargo ground transport systems.'



The $50 million investment brings the total financing raised by Virgin Hyperloop One to $295 million since its founding in 2014.



In October, Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One announced that it has rebranded itself as Virgin Hyperloop One after Billionaire Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, invested in Hyperloop One.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX