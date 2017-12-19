Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Equipment Market 2017-2022: Makor Players are Cisco, Netgear, Huawei Technologies, Grandstream Network and Patton Electronics

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Equipment market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

VoIP equipment market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the growing sales of smartphones, reduction in call cost for small-and-large business enterprises, especially while making outgoing international calls.

Innovative features of VoIP phones such as music on hold, call- diverting when an extension is busy, call screening, voicemail, voicemail to email transcriptions, among many others will supplement the demand for VoIP equipment. Resultantly, there is effective communication between employees and better customer service. Furthermore, VoIP equipment are replacing Plain Old Telephone System (POTS) while incorporating certain old technologies, like faxes, will boost the demand for VoIP equipment. However, the dependence of bandwidth and power, along with below par voice quality will restrict the growth of VoIP equipment market during the forecast period.

By end-users, the global VoIP equipment market is segmented as Banking and Financial Services, Aerospace and Defence, Education, Consumer Electronics, Communication Technology and other industry. The Education industry is taking advantage of VoIP equipment to increase their reach to students by setting up SLP classes. Companies from Consumer Electronics, Banking and Financial Services, and Communication Technology sector are using VoIP equipment to cut costs, facilitate effective communication between employees and provide customer service around the clock, resulting in better customer satisfaction. Defence sector around the world have tried, tested and successfully adopted VoIP equipment for their day-to-day use for improved coordination and connectivity with their units at any given time.

Geographically, the global VoIP equipment market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Africa and Middle East. Europe and North America hold a significant market share in 2017. Developing economies have considerable market growth potential due to high investments in technological infrastructure, evolution and adaption of new internet generations, namely 3G and 4G. Furthermore, economic growth and rise in income level in developing economies will influence the small and medium-sized enterprises to accommodate VoIP equipment for a smooth functioning of the enterprise.

The global VoIP equipment is highly competitive owing to the demand for cost-effective and multifunctional communication system by business enterprises. Continuous investments by government and multinational corporations in technological infrastructure and rapid advancement in developing countries will lead to the rapid growth of the VoIP equipment market, enhancing competitive rivalry on the global level. The competitive landscape details products, strategies, and investment being made by key companies to boost their market share.

Some of the major players discussed in this report are Cisco, Netgear Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Grandstream Network and Patton Electronics, among others.

