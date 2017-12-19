The global lignosulfonates marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005550/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global lignosulfonates market 2017-2021 under their chemicals and materials library. (Photo: Business Wire)

Global lignosulfonates market segmentation by application and product type

Technavio's report on the global lignosulfonates market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application which includes animal feed binder, concrete admixtures, oil well additives, and dust control/dust suppressant. As projected in 2016, around 33% of the market share originated from the animal feed binder segment. Lignosulfonates are added in animal feed as they are safe for poultry animals such as chickens, hens, pigs, and cattle.

Based on product type, the global lignosulfonates market has been segmented into sodium lignosulfonates, calcium lignosulfonates, and magnesium lignosulfonates. As of 2016, 43% of the market share came from sodium lignosulfonates.

"The key growth driver for the high consumption of sodium lignosulfonates during the forecast period is the growth in the construction industry as sodium lignosulfonate is in extensive demand due to its use in concrete admixtures. The increase in the disposable income, high investments in infrastructure development, and the growth in the population are factors fostering the growth in the construction industry. This is also expected to foster the growth in the global sodium lignosulfonate market during the forecast period," says Mohd Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio for plastics, polymers, and elastomers research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Lignosulfonates market: competitive vendor landscape

The global lignosulfonates market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. This market research study identifies Borregaard, Burgo Group, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical, and Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals as the leading players in the global lignosulfonates market. Among the key vendors, Borregaard has one of the most advanced biorefineries, which produces eco-friendly biochemicals using natural and sustainable raw materials. These biochemicals can replace the oil-based products. Similar products are being offered by other players in the market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increasing demand for environment-friendly products

Demand for lignosulfonates as water-reducing agents

Market challenges:

Substitutes of lignosulfonate

Regulations on wood products

Market trends:

Increasing investments in infrastructure

Growing exploration of oil wells

Get a sample copy of the global lignosulfonates market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing plastics, polymers, and elastomers research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005550/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com