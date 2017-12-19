

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York-based Todd Snyder has announced a voluntary recall of about 2,140 Todd Snyder + Champion brand sweatshirts in the U.S. and Canada due to a potential fire risk.



The garments fail to meet federal flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a burn risk to users. No incidents or injuries have been reported.



The recall includes Todd Snyder + Champion brand men's 100 percent cotton brushed fleece knit, long-sleeve, reverse weave sweatshirts with ribbed side gussets and a Champion applique logo on the left wrist. 'Champion Processed Sportswear + Todd Snyder New York' is printed on a label at the neck. The SoulCycle sweatshirts have a SoulCycle logo on the front.



The sweatshirts were made in Canada and sold at Bloomingdale's, Hush Life Boutique, SoulCycle and Todd Snyder stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, net-a-porter.com, soulcycle.com and toddsnyder.com from August 2014, through October 2017, for between $140 and $150.



Consumers have been requested to stop using the recalled sweatshirts and contact Todd Snyder to return them for a full refund plus a $50 gift card.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX