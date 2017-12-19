The global metal cleaning chemicals marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global metal cleaning chemicals market segmentation by metal type and type

Technavio's report on the global metal cleaning chemicals market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by metal type, which includes steel and aluminum. As projected in 2016, 78% of the market share originated from the steel segment.

Based on type, the global metal cleaning chemicals market has been segmented into aqueous and solvent. As of 2016, 79% of the market share came from the aqueous segment.

"Aqueous metal cleaners are water-based cleaners, and they exhibit features such as non-flammability, low or no VOCs, and few health risks. Most of these cleaners are biodegradable. Earlier, aqueous metal cleaners required intense scrubbing, heat, and high-pressure spray. However, they have evolved and are as useful as solvent-based cleaners. These cleaners are generally available in a concentrated form and require around 5%-20% addition of water based on the intended use," says Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research.

Metal cleaning chemicals market: competitive vendor landscape

The global metal cleaning chemicals market is characterized by high competition because of the presence of global and regional players. The market is dominated by global vendors such as Air Products and Chemicals, Eastman, The Dow Chemical Company, The Chemours Company, and Stepan Company. Manufacturers focus on reducing the production cost to bring down the price of the product. Product developments help them to increase the application of products.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increase in metal consumption and rising demand by end-user industries

Growing emphasis on industrial cleaning and maintenance

Market challenges:

Emergence of substitutes of metals

Environmental and government regulations

Market trends:

Introduction of bio-based metal cleaning chemical products

Focus on reducing water consumption for metal cleaning

