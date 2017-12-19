Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced its financial calendar for 2018, set as follows:

Full-year 2017 results: Release on Monday 19 February 2018, before market opening Analysts conference on Monday 19 February 2018, at 9.00am (CET) Quiet period from 29 January to 19 February 2018



Q1 2018 results: Release on Tuesday 15 May 2018, before market opening Analysts conference on Tuesday 15 May 2018, at 9.00am (CET) Quiet period from 24 April to 15 May 2018



Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Tuesday 15 May 2018, at 10.30am (CET)

Tuesday 15 May 2018, at 10.30am (CET) Q2 2018 results: Release on Friday 3 August 2018, before market opening Analysts conference on Friday 3 August 2018, at 9.00am (CET) Quiet period from 13 July to 3 August 2018



Q3 2018 results: Release on Monday 12 November 2018, before market opening Analysts conference on Monday 12 November 2018, at 9.00am (CET) Quiet period from 22 October to 9 November 2018



All corporate information on Euronext, such as its financial statements or its investors presentations, is available on Euronext's website in the Investors' section (https://www.euronext.com/investors)

About Euronext www.euronext.com

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end September 2017, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar Eurozone 50 Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext AccessTM (formerly known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is" without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located atwww.euronext.com/terms-use

© 2017, Euronext N.V. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005819/en/

Contacts:

Euronext

Investor Relations

Aurélie Cohen, +33 1 70 48 24 17

ir@euronext.com

or

Media

Alice Jentink, +31 20 721 4488

ajentink@euronext.com