Correction refers to record date and trading halt dates in italic letters below.



At the request of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, there will be a reverse split in relations 1:100 in the below 7 instruments, with record date December 22.



Please note that the ISIN codes will not change.



Name ISIN Order book ------------------------------------------ BULL OLJA X4 S SE0004491801 87296 ------------------------------------------ BULL EL X4 S SE0004491843 89614 ------------------------------------------ BULL SILVER X4 S SE0004776797 89618 ------------------------------------------ BULL NICKEL X4 S SE0004872026 90364 ------------------------------------------ BULL KAFFE X4 S SE0004950806 91809 ------------------------------------------ BULL KAFFE X5 S SE0005849577 100245 ------------------------------------------ BULL EL X5 S SE0006245452 102726 ------------------------------------------



The instruments will be halted for 2 days on December 21 and December 22 and resumed again on December 27, 2017.



For further information about the reverse split please contact Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, +46 8 506 23226 or SDCertifikat@seb.seand for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.