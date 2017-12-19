One year after introducing Movesense beta at CES, close to 400 developers around the world have access to Suunto's all-in-one motion sensor, including four companies that will present their products at CES 2018. Now Suunto has released Movesense firmware version 1.0, and has ramped up production capabilities to meet growing demand from companies integrating Movesense in their products. The companies will unveil the products at booth 44337 in the Fitness and Technology Marketplace.

The Movesense sensor accelerates the time to market for everything from fitness wearables to health monitoring devices to livestock trackers to university research. At just 1.44 inches in diameter and 0.35 ounces, Movesense combines an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, temperature sensor, heart rate, and ECG sensor in a pre-built package that can be white-labeled and quickly integrated in virtually any device or garment.

"The world has already seen many motion sensors, but none as easy to customize for your own project as the Movesense sensor. Most IoT motion sensors are either cost-prohibitive industrial-grade options or they're incomplete circuit boards that aren't ready to use," said Terho Lahtinen, Senior Manager, Future Concepts at Movesense. "With Movesense, we're sharing our hardware development experience with companies to help them shave years off the R&D process. Hundreds of businesses-both startups and established companies-already have access to Movesense. With its well-managed API, these companies can build new sensor functionality to quickly commercialize their own sensor concepts. In a sense, we're democratizing the development of sensor functions. Companies will be able to generate comprehensive data that can improve athletic performance, spot equipment failures, aid rehabilitation programs, and support virtually any motion-sensing application you can dream up."

The companies unveiling new products based on the Movesense platform include:

Ain1.ai: A human performance and measurement application. Until recently, professionals relied on bulky, expensive equipment to monitor the progress of training or rehabilitation. Ain1, a Finnish startup focused on human performance, is developing a novel, lightweight, mobile platform with the Movesense sensor for coaching and rehabilitation use.

A patient or an athlete completes a set of movements or exercises while wearing the device, which captures precise measurements previously unavailable to healthcare professionals or coaches. With the data, the progress can be monitored and documented accurately and objectively. The first product of the Ain1 product family, Ain1 Balance, will be announced at CES.

Runteq: Intelligent running exercise and technique coach. Runteq helps recreational runners monitor their running load/power and running economy, improve their running technique, and prevent overload injury. Runteq, a Finnish fitness tech company, introduces its new Movesense-based wearable product and its game-changing, cloud-based coaching app that treats every runner as an individual and combines cool running technique findings with personal feelings and sensations.

Runteq programmed its proprietary running biomechanics algorithms into the Movesense sensors and is now benefiting from Suunto's cutting edge software and hardware platforms. Instead of developing their own hardware, they can now put their full effort on developing running technique analysis and AI/ML-driven coaching experience.

SUPA:Body-sensing analytics kits featuring apparel. SUPA is a B2B modular, scalable, distributed, and secure biometric data platform for using sensors from distributed IoT devices including SUPA Powered apparel and Movesense sensors. SUPA offers SUPA kits for customers to develop new products and services. The kits are modularly designed on top of a core functionality, empowering distributed functionalities in sports, wellness, and health.

SUPA's proprietary Artificial Intelligence contextualizes the biometric data to provide highly personalized insights for individuals as well as data analytics for SUPA's B2B customers. SUPA's mission is to build a secure vault of biometric data and democratizing healthcare.

TriMix: Tri-Fitness at home. New York based fitness-tech company TriMix has developed a connected "home gym" that streams live workout classes to users in their homes. The package includes cardio and strength training equipment, a tablet computer, and multiple Movesense sensors. The workout classes are personalized through an interactive app, driven by each user's real-time heart rate and movement data. As such, the live workouts revolve around each individual, and are appropriate for all ages and fitness levels.

Movesense is an open development environment for motion-sensing solutions. Developed in Finland by Suunto, its easy and innovative tools accelerate measuring and sensing applications across sports, agriculture, manufacturing, health care, and more. Learn more at http://www.movesense.com.

Companies interested in incorporating Movesense motion-sensing technology into their prototypes or current products can order a developer kit today at www.movesense.com.

Suunto is a Finnish manufacturer of world renowned sports watches, dive computers and precision instruments for the toughest conditions. Find out more about the company and its products at www.suunto.com.

