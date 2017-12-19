sprite-preloader
NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Resignation and appointment of Auditor

PR Newswire
London, December 19

19 December 2017

Newbury Racecourse plc (the 'Company')

Resignation and appoinmentof Auditor

The Company announces that it has received a letter dated 30 October 2017 from Deloitte LLP confirming Deloitte's resignation as the auditor of the Company with immediate effect. As stated in the resignation letter, Deloitte tendered its resignation as the Company intends to engage KPMG LLP as the new auditor of the Company, following a tender process.

The Company proposes to appoint KPMG LLP as the new auditor of the Company with immediate effect to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of Deloitte, and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

ENDS.


© 2017 PR Newswire