Global Adhesive Resin Market 2017-2023: Market is Projected to Grow from US$13.670 Billion in 2018 to US$17.549 Billion in 2023

Global adhesive resin market is projected to grow from US$13.670 billion in 2018 to US$17.549 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.12% over the forecast period.



Increasing demand for the construction, packaging, transportation, and automotive among other industries is boosting the market growth.



The demand for adhesive resins in construction, automotive, and healthcare sector is expected to grow at a relatively faster rate. Primary resins of adhesives provide various positive characteristics such as wettability, adhesion strength, thermal property, chemical resistance, and environmental resistance. Increasing advancements in curing technologies have enabled the wider applications of Adhesive Resin in specialized applications such as aircraft manufacturing and food processing.



The major factors restraining the Adhesive Resin market are the environmental concerns and regulations. However, bio-based ecologically friendly adhesives and solvent-free adhesives are helping reduce the negative impact of Adhesive Resin on the environment. Increasing demand from India, China, South Korea, and Australia are expected to enable APAC to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.



Segmentation



By Technology

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot-Melt

Others

By End-User Industry

Packaging

Construction

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Leather

Automotive

Others

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, ExxonMobil Chemical, Eastman Chemical Company, DOW Chemical Company, Evonik Industries among others.



DuPont

ExxonMobil

Eastman Chemical Company

DOW Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Ashland

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Yparex

