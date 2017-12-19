Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that designs, develops, and markets disposable medical devices intended to make spine surgery safer, announced today that 60,000 spine procedures have been performed using its family of PediGuard and Dynamic Surgical Guidance (DSG) equipped devices for accurate pedicle screw placement.

The PediGuard product line includes the PediGuard Straight, PediGuard Curved, PediGuard Cannulated and PediGuard Threaded each of them matching specific clinical needs and adapted to surgeons preferences in the OR. DSG is also integrated into the Z-Direct screw system (partnership with Zavation) and G2S screw system (partnership with Neuro France Implants), which enables single-step insertion of pedicle screws.

"This significant milestone is the clear demonstration of the robustness and clinical value of our DSG technology that helps to make spine surgeries safer. It also reinforces our confidence in reaching our announced goal of operational breakeven by the end of 2018. Beyond our existing products, we also have exciting DSG applications in our R&D pipeline for surgical robots in spine and visual feedback, as an enhancement to audio feedback, that will come into fruition in 2018" concludes Stéphane Bette, CEO and co-founder of SpineGuard."

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA, by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard's mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the world's first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 60,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

