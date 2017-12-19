Yingli Green Energy's net loss widened to RMB 2.3 billion ($354.9 million) in the three months to the end of September, from just RMB 335.4 million a year earlier, as its PV module shipments fell roughly 48% from the preceding quarter to 597.7 MW.Yingli Chairman and CEO Liansheng Miao attributed the fall in quarterly shipments to lower demand from the end of the first half, as the company tried to strike a balance between maintaining shipment volumes and ensuring that its operating cash flows remained sufficient. It expects to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...