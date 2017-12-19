Global Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market, 2022 - Market to Reach Reach a Total Market Size of US$23.749 Billion by 2022, Increasing from US$11.257 Billion in 2016

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global thin film semiconductor (TFS) deposition market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 13.25% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$23.749 billion by 2022, increasing from US$11.257 billion in 2016.



The demand for thin film semiconductors is increasing due to their higher efficiency and flexibility as compared to conventional silicon. The proliferation of flexible and wearable devices, which require miniature circuits, will drive the market growth for TFS deposition due to its advantages like less space consumption and lightweight. The growth of smartphone industry and increasing application of solar panels is anticipated to boost the market growth for TFS deposition. However, high initial cost and the increasing cost of raw materials can act as restraining factors for the market.



The major players discussed in this report include Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Applied Materials, Inc., CVD Equipment Corporation, and Lam Research Corporation among few others.



Segmentation



By Technology

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

Others

By Applications

DRAMs

Solar Panels

Microprocessors

Wearable Technologies

Others

By Industry

Communication and Technology

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Power

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Key Findings of the Study



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market Forecast by Technology (US$ billion)



6. Global Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)



7. Global Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market Forecast by Industry (US$ billion)



8. Global Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

SUMCO Corporation

Tokyo Electron Limited

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Applied Materials, Inc.

IHI Hauzer B.V.

Lam Research Corporation

AIXTRON SE

CVD Equipment Corporation

Oerlikon Balzers

