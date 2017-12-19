

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC (the Company)



Record Date for Dividend



Further to the announcement of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2017, subject to approval at the AGM, the record date for the 2.25p final dividend per ordinary share will be 29 December 2017, the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 28 December 2017 and the payment date will be 30 January 2018.



19 December 2017



For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc 01253 754740



