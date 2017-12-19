Technavio's latest market research report on the global motor space heater marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global motor space heater market is the enhanced life cycle of motors. Motors find application in different areas and thus, are an essential part of every industry. If the surrounding temperature falls below the dew point, condensation will occur within the motor interior. This can damage the insulation material and machined surface of the motor. Therefore, the motor's interior needs to be kept warm and above condensation temperature.

The three emerging market trends driving the global motor space heater market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing importance of automation

Increase in wind energy projects

Use of silicone rubber space heaters

Growing importance of automation

Many manufacturing and industrial facilities across the globe are investing in automation to improve their plant efficiency and reduce operational cost. Electricity consumption, in most industrial facilities, accounts for most of the operational cost. Therefore, it is imperative to reduce energy consumption to make significant cost savings. Automation solutions are proven to reduce energy consumption, and many end-user industries are upgrading their existing facilities to implement varying levels of automation. This has become a trend and is expected to continue over the forecast period.

According to Kalle Deepak, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation,"Automation of industrial processes has increased the demand for DC motors as these are the most preferred motor type for compressors and pumps. Apart from this, DC motorsalso consume less power than other motor types. This is driving the demand for DC motors."

Increase in wind energy projects

Wind power generation depends on wind flow and the wind turbine system needs to be prepared for long concurrent periods of low or no wind. This means motors used in wind turbines should be prepared to deal with long idle periods. In such cases, to avoid condensation in the motor interior, the need for motor space heaters is strongly felt. Wind turbine installation is a costly affair and requires adequate maintenance to avoid any loss due to component failure/malfunction. For instance, faults in electrical equipment are the most common cause of unscheduled wind turbine stoppages, accounting for more than five incidents in every ten machine years but with low outage time.

"The increase in offshore wind power generation capacity is one of the major reasons for the increased incorporation of motor space heaters in wind power generation. For instance, the US installed its first offshore wind farm in Rhode Island in 2016. The UK came with world's first floating wind farm in 2017, off the coast of Peterhead, Scotland," says Deepak

Use of silicone rubber space heaters

Most manufacturers generally utilize metallic motor space heaters. These heaters are small and are to be operated at high surface watt density and temperature. This often causes heater failure. Manufacturers are now incorporating silicone rubber over metallic heaters. These heaters offer low surface watt density and consequently have a high life expectancy. Also, since silicone rubber space heaters are applied directly to the winding end-turns, they consume less power than conventional space heaters.

Several vendors are offering silicone rubber heaters in the market. For example, OMEGA Engineering offers OMEGALUX silicone rubber fiberglass insulated flexible heaters.

