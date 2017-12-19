Citi (NYSE: C)was recently recognized with a series of industry accolades awarded by industry trade publications including Risk magazine's "Client Clearer of the Year" and Futures and Options (FOW) "Bank of the Year" for the fourth time this year. Citi was also named "Derivatives Clearing Provider of the Year" by Custody Risk last month.

The awards honor industry leaders in derivatives markets and are decided by editorial panels of industry experts based on client input and pitch processes.

Risk magazine praised Citi's clearing business for offering a consistent, "more reliable" client service while maintaining an "ongoing focus on profitability and sustainability."

"We are honored to be recognized with these awards, a testament to the ongoing commitment to our clearing platform and Citi's position as an industry leader in the space," Jerome Kemp, Global Head of Futures, Clearing and Collateral said. "We look forward to further expanding our capabilities and providing innovative solutions that meet our clients' needs in a rapidly changing environment."

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at http://www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com/| Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005996/en/

Contacts:

Citi

Capucine Boncenne

capucine.boncenne@citi.com

+44 (20) 7508-9355