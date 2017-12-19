Ratos: Ratos AB: Changes in Ratos Nomination Committee

Press Release 19 December 2017



As a consequence of Ratos's Board appointing Jonas Wiström as new CEO and Per-Olof Söderberg as new Chairman of the Board, Per-Olof Söderberg is now a member of Ratos's Nomination Committee instead of Jonas Wiström.

Following this change, the Nomination Committee consists of:

· Ragnar Söderberg, nominated by the Ragnar Söderberg Foundation, and related parties' holdings

· Jan Söderberg, own and related parties' holdings

· Maria Söderberg, nominated by the Torsten Söderberg Foundation, and own holdings

· Erik Brändström, nominated by Spiltan Fonder AB

· Håkan Roos, nominated by Roosgruppen AB

· Per-Olof Söderberg, Chairman of Ratos's Board

For further information, please contact:

Ragnar Söderberg, Chairman of Nomination Committee, +46 70 232 91 81

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press, Ratos, +46 8 700 17 98

Financial calendar from Ratos:

Year-end report 2017 16 February 2018

Interim report January-March 2018 3 May 2018

Interim report January-June 2018 17 August 2018

Interim report January-September 2018 25 October 2018

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 14 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Industrials, Consumer goods/Commerce and Construction. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 13,400 employees.

