Ratos: Ratos AB: Changes in Ratos Nomination Committee

Press Release 19 December 2017
As a consequence of Ratos's Board appointing Jonas Wiström as new CEO and Per-Olof Söderberg as new Chairman of the Board, Per-Olof Söderberg is now a member of Ratos's Nomination Committee instead of Jonas Wiström.
Following this change, the Nomination Committee consists of:
· Ragnar Söderberg, nominated by the Ragnar Söderberg Foundation, and related parties' holdings
· Jan Söderberg, own and related parties' holdings
· Maria Söderberg, nominated by the Torsten Söderberg Foundation, and own holdings
· Erik Brändström, nominated by Spiltan Fonder AB
· Håkan Roos, nominated by Roosgruppen AB
· Per-Olof Söderberg, Chairman of Ratos's Board
For further information, please contact:
Ragnar Söderberg, Chairman of Nomination Committee, +46 70 232 91 81
Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press, Ratos, +46 8 700 17 98
Financial calendar from Ratos:
Year-end report 2017 16 February 2018
Interim report January-March 2018 3 May 2018
Interim report January-June 2018 17 August 2018
Interim report January-September 2018 25 October 2018
Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 14 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Industrials, Consumer goods/Commerce and Construction. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 13,400 employees.
