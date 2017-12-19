Global Cloud Television Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts Report 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cloud TV market is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period owing some key factors such as growing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and smart TV.

Moreover, factors such as rising demand for high definition quality content and rich graphics, growth in the 3D content, and increased number of connected devices are further augmenting the demand for cloud TV solutions.

Some of the advantages of the cloud TV include low upfront cost, fast time to market of service and reduced operational complexity. However, factors such as government regulations on the bandwidth allocation, low quality of video content to be delivered on cloud TV, and security and privacy concerns due to growing cases of hacking will restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, lack of high-speed network infrastructure, especially in emerging economies, will further hinder the growth of cloud TV market in several countries.

North America holds the largest share of the market due to high-speed network access across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth of cloud TV market owing to the expansion of data centers and rising demand for cloud services by various industries. Furthermore, an increase in cross-border trade conducted by companies in this region will further boost the demand for smart cloud TVs during the forecast period.



Segmentation



By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Service

SaaS (Software as a Service)

IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)

PaaS (Platform as a Service)

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Phoenix TV, Ziggo, PCCW, Oceanic Time Warner, Character Communication, Liberty Global, Blinkbox, Altice USA and Comcast Corporation among others.



