The latest market research report by Technavio on the global muconic acid marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global muconic acid market by application (carpets and textiles, plastics, and lubricants) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global muconic acid market, according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

The carpets and textiles segment by the global muconic acid market accounted for the maximum market share of around 46% in 2016

The Americas dominated the global muconic acid market with 42% share in 2016

Amyris, Merck, Myriant, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the leading players in the market

Growing demand for nylon fibers: a major market driver

Growing demand for nylon fibers is one of the major factors driving the global muconic acid market. Muconic acid and its derivatives are used to produce high-molecular-weight polymers such as nylon. Nylon is widely used in various applications because of its strength and property to increase the lifetime of the product. Furthermore, nylon fiber is resistant to abrasion and provides supple tactile feeling. Therefore, its use in the carpets, textiles, and automobile industries is growing. This is creating demand for muconic acid and its derivatives. The demand for nylon fibers in the carpets and textiles industry is quite high. In the textile industry, nylon fibers are used due to their easy to dye-ability. The consumption of nylon fibers in home furnishing is also increasing.

Americas: largest muconic acid market

The Americas is the largest regional segment in the muconic acid market. In 2016, it accounted for 42% share of the market. The region is anticipated to register high growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for nylon (such as nylon 66) from the carpets and textiles segment. Nylon 66 is made of polyamides such as adipic acid and hexamethylenediamine (HDMA). Adipic acid and HDMA are derivatives of muconic acid. To meet the rise in the demand from the carpets and textiles industry, the production of nylon 66 using adipic acid is expected to increase. Thus, the growth in the carpet and textiles industry is expected to foster high consumption of muconic acid in the region.

According to Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on bio-chemicals and bio-materials, "The growth in the automobile industry, particularly in North America, is anticipated to increase the demand for nylon 66. Furthermore, the advances in the pharmaceutical and biomarkers industries are expected to promote the growth in the global muconic acid market. The US is the key contributing country in the region. This is due to the growth in the carpets and textiles, automotive, pharmaceutical, and biomarkers industries in the US."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global muconic acid market is concentrated with the presence of few multinational players. The market is dominated by key vendors such as Amyris, Merck, Myriant, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Competitors are investing in R&D activities for creating innovative products. Since the market is concentrated, there is a huge competition among existing players.

