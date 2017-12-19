CT Corporation's Business License Hub recognized as a "Best New Product of the Year" for Second Time This Year

CT Corporation has been named a bronze winner in the "Best New Product of the Year Small or Medium Business" category of the Best in Biz Awards 2017, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

CT Corporation was recognized for the Business License Hub, a centralized, cloud-based tool that streamlines the process of managing business license renewals and expirations. The tool helps significantly enhance an organization's ability to self-manage the renewals of their licenses, allowing users to easily track licenses and renewal requirements with customizable data reports. It assists large corporations that have dedicated licensing teams that require a centralized tracking system, as well as small businesses that often manage licensing functions on their own.

CT Corporation was also named a Gold Winner for the Business License Hub at the 9th Annual Golden Bridge Awards earlier this year.

"Managing licensing can be difficult for any business because requirements differ by industry and jurisdiction, plus licensing laws change frequently," said Krista K. Stein, Product Marketing Director at Wolters Kluwer's CT Corporation. "A restaurant or franchise, for example, can need as many as a dozen or more licenses to operate, and businesses in emerging industries like drone manufacturing can have even more complex needs."

"As a result, we've seen adoption of the Business License Hub grow dramatically," continued Stein. "This is gratifying because our goal is always to help our clients simplify compliance so they can focus on what matters most: building their businesses. The Best in Biz award is fantastic validation in addition to the customer feedback." This is the fourth consecutive year that the Best in Biz Awards has recognized CT Corporation, which works with more than 300,000 businesses and helps keep approximately 1.6 million entities in compliance every year. In previous years, CT was honored for products and services such as CT Assurance, a complete compliance solution that supports the entire lifecycle of a business and its legal entities.

CT Corporation received several other recognitions in 2016 and 2017, including a Bronze Stevie Award in the "New Product or Service of the Year Software" category of the 2016 American Business Awards competition. In conjunction with Wolters Kluwer's BizFilings, CT also won a Bronze Stevie Award in the "Customer Service Department of the Year" category of the 2017 American Business Awards.

CT Corporation works with businesses to offer customized solutions and expertise about business formations, and legal and corporate business compliance including business licenses. Since 1892, CT has helped businesses thrive, offering registered agent services, incorporation, LLC formation and more.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal, finance, risk and compliance professionals and small business owners with a broad spectrum of solutions, services and expertise needed to help manage myriad governance, risk and compliance needs in dynamic markets and regulatory environments. Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219006036/en/

Contacts:

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Charles Miller, +1 320-240-5457

Corporate Marketing Communications

charles.miller@wolterskluwer.com