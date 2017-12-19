RESAAS Services Inc.: Beverly Hills and Greater Los Angeles Association of REALTORS(R) Engages RESAAS

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2017 / RESAAS Services Inc. (CSE: RSS, OTCQX: RSASF), a cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with the Beverly Hills & Greater Los Angeles Association of REALTORS®.

The association has over 9,700 REALTOR® and affiliate members, spanning the cities of Beverly Hills, Culver City, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood, as well as unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. These areas have some of the most valuable real estate in the United States. This agreement will allow member REALTORS® to see and share the local real estate market in real time using RESAAS Association Messenger and RESAAS RealTimeMLS™, which are being used by 11 other major real estate associations across America.

"Having worked with REALTOR® associations since 2000, I am always looking for ways to best react to market conditions, and increase REALTOR® value," said Chip Ahlswede, CEO at the Beverly Hills & Greater Los Angeles Association of REALTORS®. "Our association has many members, and it spreads a wide geography as well as a wide value of listings. We needed a better way to allow all our members, regardless of the market they serve or their tenure in the industry, to be able to communicate with each other in an efficient, productive and compliant way. As we get to know the RESAAS team and range of offerings, I am excited to work with them and bring their technology to our members."

"The leadership at the Beverly Hills & Greater Los Angeles Association has quite the task on their hands, serving this many members in this part of the country," said Tom Rossiter, CEO at RESAAS. "This market, in particular, has a number of overseas buyers, an area RESAAS is well-versed in providing better visibility and accountability around. We will help this important real estate market become better equipped for the way real estate is transacted in today's age, and reinforce the value of the REALTOR® brand."

Bringing in the Los Angeles market to RESAAS's stable adds to the other local real estate associations already leveraging RESAAS' technology to empower and unite their members, including the following major markets; San Francisco, CA; San Diego, CA; Miami, FL; Austin, TX; Alameda, CA; Rhode Island, RI; Delta, CA; Oakland/Berkeley, CA; Prescott, AZ; El Paso, TX; and Chicago, IL.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based social business platform built for the real estate services industry. RESAAS brings proprietary real-time technology into the business of real estate and transforms how real estate listing data flows between real estate agents, brokers, associations, and MLSs.

Visit www.resaas.com.

SOURCE: RESAAS Services Inc.