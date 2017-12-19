TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/17 -- The common shares of New Point Exploration Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

The shares will be listed on December 19, 2017, in anticipation of closing the Prospectus Offering.

Trading will commence on December 20, 2017, subject to confirmation of closing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com on the trading date.

New Point is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in British Columbia. New Point intends to fund the exploration of the Columbia Shear Property with the proceeds of its prior private placement financings and the IPO.

Les actions ordinaires de New Point Exploration Corp. ont ete approuvees pour inscription au CSE.

Les actions seront cotees en date du 19 decembre 2017, en prevision de la cloture du placement de prospectus.

La negociation debutera le 20 decembre 2017, sous reserve de confirmation de la cloture.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur thecse.com a la date de negociation.

New Point exerce ses activites dans le domaine de l'exploration minerale et de l'acquisition d'actifs miniers en Colombie-Britannique. New Point a l'intention de financer l'exploration de la propriete Columbia Shear avec le produit de ses financements prives anterieurs et de son introduction en bourse.

Issuer/Emetteur: New Point Exploration Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): NP Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres emis et en 11 300 100 circulation: Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres reserves pour 1 150 000 emission: CSE Sector/Categorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 648120 10 3 ISIN: CA 648120 10 3 7 IPO Price/Prix: C$0.10/0,10 $CAN Boardlot/Quotite: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/ $CA Listing Date/Date du debut des negociations: Le 19 decembre/December 2017 Trading Date/Date du debut des negociations: Le 20 decembre/December 2017 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Cloture de l'exercice financier: June 30/le 30 juin Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

