

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) says it has reached a view to exit from the World Coal Association due to differences between its positions on climate and energy policy. The company also said it receives limited benefits from membership in the association.



BHP reportedly reached the preliminary view to exit from the World Coal Association, because the association seeks for Australia to abandon a clean energy target.



BHP said it will invite responses from the WCA before making a final determination as to future membership by March 31, 2018.



The Anglo-Australian miner also said it is considering to withdraw from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce due to the organization's criticism of the Paris climate agreement and its opposition to carbon pricing. BHP also plans to decide by March whether to withdraw from the CoC.



'Active participation within industry associations is an opportunity for BHP to improve its own performance and to support industry as a whole in making a positive contribution,' said Chief External Affairs Officer Geoff Healy.



'This review makes clear the principles for our ongoing participation in industry bodies. While we won't always agree with our industry associations, we will continue to call out material differences where they exist and we will take action where necessary, as we have done today.'



These preliminary decisions were as a result of BHP's review of industry associations' memberships to make sure that there is no difference in the positions BHP holds on climate and energy policy and the advocacy positions on climate and energy policy taken by industry associations to which BHP belongs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX