The global pet monitoring camera marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 26% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005757/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pet monitoring camera market 2017-2021 under their consumer and retail library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global pet monitoring camera market segmentation by application and distribution channel

Technavio's report on the global pet monitoring camera market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, which includes two-way visual interaction and pet security. As projected in 2016, over 63% of the market share originated from the two-way visual interaction segment. This segment includes multipurpose and smart monitoring devices through which owners can interact with pets, play with them, feed them treats and remain connected throughout the day. The increasing Internet penetration and rising smartphone adoption are fueling the growth of these devices.

Based on distribution channel, the global pet monitoring camera market has been segmented into offline and online. As of 2016, 83% of the market share came from the online segment. This is due to strong Internet connectivity in developed economies that allow vendors to practice omnichannel distribution.

"The online distribution channel constitutes pure-play e-retailers, online sales of physical store retailers, and direct-to-customer online sales. Wider Internet penetration and rising smartphone adoption along with increasing preference for online shopping are the major factors supporting the growth of the online segment during the forecast period," says Shikha Kaushik, a lead analyst at Technavio forpet supplies research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Pet monitoring camera market: competitive vendor landscape

The global pet monitoring camera market is highly competitive due to the presence of many medium and small vendors. The major players operating in the market include Motorola, Logitech, Petzila, PetChatz, and Guardzilla. These players compete based on the features incorporated in their products and database management in cloud services. Constant product innovation and development are the key factors that will drive demand and support market growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Rise in concern over the well-being of pets

Increased adoption of smartphones

Market challenges:

Reluctance of pet owners to buy high-priced products

Low adoption in developing countries

Market trends:

Introduction of technologically-enhanced products

Increased number of campaigns organized by vendors

Get a sample copy of the global pet monitoring camera market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing pet supplies research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005757/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com