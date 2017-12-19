Homes sold across continent up 83 percent over 2016 year-to-date

Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, is rapidly expanding in Europe with new master franchises in the Czech Republic, Greece Cyprus, and Romania.

For Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW), the international division of Keller Williams, the new growth caps off a record-setting year globally marked by the addition of nine new regions, 47 market centers and 2,252 net agents.

KWW has more than 2,000 real estate agents across Europe, a net gain of more than 850 agents in 2017.

"We're currently riding a big wave of momentum across Europe with our tremendous growth," said William E. Soteroff, president, Keller Williams Worldwide. "Culture is the basis of our company and we're proud to welcome our three newest European regions, along with their amazing leaders, who will spread our strong culture in our growing worldwide family."

Czech Republic

Led by Regional Operating Principal Jana Hrstková, the Keller Williams franchise in the Czech Republicis currently initializing operations.

"The caring and educational Keller Williams culture will be a welcome breath of fresh air to the Czech real estate market," said Hrstková. "We are bringing a strong culture to the real estate industry and will become the first agent-oriented real estate brand company on the local market."

Greece and Cyprus

As part of a transition of one of the largest real estate offices in the country, KW Greece is launching with more than 50 agents. The new master franchise will be led by Regional Operating Principal Nik Kyroudis.

"The models and systems are what first attracted us to Keller Williams," said Kyroudis. "And, the bottom line is my existing company was far more attuned to the Keller Williams culture."

KW Greece and KW Cyprus will be a part of the same region for Keller Williams. New market center launches are also in the early stages of development for both countries.

Romania

Led by Regional Operating Principal Carol Petrica, the Keller Williams franchise in Romania is also launching. According to Petrica, the Romanian real estate market is stable with consistent 10 to 15 percent growth annually.

"Working in commercial real estate in the Romanian market for more than 15 years, I have seen the immense opportunity in Keller Williams' models, systems and values to create a professional residential market in Romania," said Petrica.

Across the globe, Keller Williams Worldwide is now home to more than 5,900 international agents operating outside of the United States and Canada.

"We are truly seeing the momentum build for Keller Williams across Europe, and we are thrilled with the growth we are seeing," said Ellen Curtis, COO, Keller Williams Worldwide. "We know that each and every market in Europe is unique and we believe our model, powered by great leaders and agents will allow us to gain market share quickly and disrupt traditional real estate everywhere we grow."

Keller Williams Worldwide regions include Belize; Bermuda; Canada; Colombia; Costa Rica; Czech Republic; Dubai, UAE; France; Greater Shanghai, China; Greece; Indonesia; Israel; Jamaica; Mexico; Monaco; Nicaragua; Panama; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Romania; Southern Africa; Southern Cyprus; Spain; Turkey; Northern Cyprus; United Kingdom; United States; and Vietnam.

About Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams Realty, Inc., is the world's largest real estate franchise, with more than 900 offices and 176,000 associates across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. In 2017, Training magazine named Keller Williams the No. 1 training organization across all industries in the world.

Since 1983, Keller Williams has grown exponentially and continues to cultivate an agent-centric, education-based, technology-driven culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. The company also provides specialized agents in luxury homes, commercial, and farm and ranch properties.

For more information, visit kw.com.

