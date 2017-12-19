The latest market research report by Technavio on the global robotic general surgery marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global robotic general surgery market by component (robotic surgical instruments and accessories, robotic general surgery systems, and robotic surgical services), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global robotic general surgery market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Advantages of robotic general surgery systems: a major market driver

In 2016, the surgical instruments and accessories segment dominated the market by occupying almost 46% share

The Americas dominated the global robotic general surgery market with around 65% share in 2016

Accuray, Intuitive Surgical, Medrobotics Corporation, and TransEnterix Surgical are the leading players in the market

Advantages of robotic general surgery systems are one of the major factors driving the global robotic general surgery market. Many physicians are increasingly adopting the robotic surgical systems because of their various advantages over laparoscopic and traditional surgery methods. Laparoscopic surgery has been associated with certain limitations such as the restricted range of motion of the instruments and poor ergonomic positioning of the surgeon. Robotic surgical systems have been designed to minimize these limitations while offering advantages such as improved visualization and better dexterity. Robotic surgeries also provide various additional advantages such as smaller incisions, decreased blood loss, lower transfusion rates, shorter hospital stays, and improved cosmesis.

Americas: largest robotic general surgery market

The Americas is the largest contributor to revenue to the global robotic general surgery market. The US is the major market in the region. The robotic general surgery market in the Americas is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period due to the growing trend of shift from open surgery to minimally invasive surgery, availability of developed healthcare infrastructure, and high healthcare expenditure. Key vendors such as Intuitive Surgical and Accuray have strong market penetration in the region. They generate a significant proportion of their revenues from countries such as the US. For instance, in FY2016, Intuitive Surgical generated almost 72% of its total revenue from the US.

According to Ramakrishna Edupulapati, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices, "Many organizations in the Americas are working towards training and educating surgeons for using robotic surgical systems. The US FDA is working with professional societies to encourage training and education associated with the use of robotic surgical systems. The Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons and the Minimally Invasive Robotic Association developed guidelines for practical education in therapeutic robotics and its application in surgical specialties and privileging qualified surgeons in the performance of surgical procedures utilizing therapeutic robotic surgical devices alone or in a hybrid fashion."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global robotic general surgery market is a near monopoly market wherein the largest market share is accounted by Intuitive Surgical. The company has a broad product portfolio and substantial financial, manufacturing, sales, and marketing resources. Apart from this, it also makes substantial R&D investments. Other key vendors operating in this market include Accuray, TransEnterix Surgical, and Medrobotics Corporation. Key vendors such as TransEnterix Surgical and Medrobotics Corporation recently received regulatory approval for robotic general surgery systems.

