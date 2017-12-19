The "Germany E-Cigarette Market (2017-2023): Forecast by Device Type (Disposable, Rechargeable and Modular), Demography (Gender, Income Group and Age Group) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Germany's e-cigarette market is projected to reach over $852 million by 2023.

With one of the largest population in the European countries, Germany's smoking population is second to U.K. Leading e-cigarette brands from U.S., China, and Europe have realized the potential of this budding industry and have penetrated the market to leverage the opportunity presented by a large consumer base. Vape shops numbers are increasing across the country and new products and flavors have been launched in the market to streamline and enrich the experience of e-cigarette smoking among the consumers.

Tobacco sales continue to fall as more and more number of ex-smokers are looking forward to these devices as a tool for smoking cessation. Market players in partnership with local distributors are investing profoundly and are stepping up to educate the end-users, both online and at vaping exhibitions, organizing competitions and expanding their product portfolio for third generation e-cigarette devices.

Modular e-cigarettes, owing to their higher flexibility of providing customization, topped the sales figure for Germany e-cigarette market in 2016. Recent advances in modular e-cigarette devices, for instance, incorporation of larger, rechargeable batteries of more power, e-liquid tank refilled through standard or personalised mixtures, coil upgrades and variable as well as controllable power options have further resulted in healthy adoption of these devices among the end-users.

Markets Covered

The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Device Types: Disposable Rechargeable Modular

By Demography: Gender Income Group Age Group



Companies Mentioned

British American Tobacco (Germany) GmbH

Joyetech Deutschland GmbH

NJOY, Inc.

Philip Morris GmbH

Red Kiwi GmbH

Shenzhen Innokin Technology Co., Ltd.

Smok Technology Co. Ltd.

SNOKE GmbH Co. KG.

