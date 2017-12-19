The "Germany E-Cigarette Market (2017-2023): Forecast by Device Type (Disposable, Rechargeable and Modular), Demography (Gender, Income Group and Age Group) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Germany's e-cigarette market is projected to reach over $852 million by 2023.
With one of the largest population in the European countries, Germany's smoking population is second to U.K. Leading e-cigarette brands from U.S., China, and Europe have realized the potential of this budding industry and have penetrated the market to leverage the opportunity presented by a large consumer base. Vape shops numbers are increasing across the country and new products and flavors have been launched in the market to streamline and enrich the experience of e-cigarette smoking among the consumers.
Tobacco sales continue to fall as more and more number of ex-smokers are looking forward to these devices as a tool for smoking cessation. Market players in partnership with local distributors are investing profoundly and are stepping up to educate the end-users, both online and at vaping exhibitions, organizing competitions and expanding their product portfolio for third generation e-cigarette devices.
Modular e-cigarettes, owing to their higher flexibility of providing customization, topped the sales figure for Germany e-cigarette market in 2016. Recent advances in modular e-cigarette devices, for instance, incorporation of larger, rechargeable batteries of more power, e-liquid tank refilled through standard or personalised mixtures, coil upgrades and variable as well as controllable power options have further resulted in healthy adoption of these devices among the end-users.
Markets Covered
The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:
- By Device Types:
- Disposable
- Rechargeable
- Modular
- By Demography:
- Gender
- Income Group
- Age Group
Companies Mentioned
- British American Tobacco (Germany) GmbH
- Joyetech Deutschland GmbH
- NJOY, Inc.
- Philip Morris GmbH
- Red Kiwi GmbH
- Shenzhen Innokin Technology Co., Ltd.
- Smok Technology Co. Ltd.
- SNOKE GmbH Co. KG.
