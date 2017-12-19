Amid a holiday-thinned corporate announcement calendar, focus during the Wednesday trading session would be on the result of the previous night's tax cut vote in the US House of Representatives, with another vote scheduled in the Senate later in the day. With markets having recently already moved to price-in approval of Republicans' fiscal proposals, any setback - while deemed unlikely - would unleash a very negative reaction in markets. There wasn't much on the economic calendar either, with ...

