MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/17 -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RLV)(FRANKFURT: 6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium"), is pleased to provide an update on the Big Data /AI project as announced on September 7, 2017 and hosting of a webcast on December 21, 2017.

Highlights

-- Update on Big Data and AI Implementation -- Initial Launch of Mach 2.0 Marketing Engine -- Webcast Details

Abis Hussain, Senior Marketing Officer of Relevium Technologies stated: "Since October 27, 2017, the operations team has been optimizing and automating the Marketing Engine behind BioGanix, which will be the core driver of organic growth for all future acquired brands." Mr. Hussain continued: "Resulting from the Big data / AI initiative as announced on September 7 this year, we have completed an initial launch of Mach 2.0, a proprietary blend of commercially-available software and SaaS that utilizes AI and machine learning to optimize marketing expenses."

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium Technologies stated: "We believe in the entrepreneurial nature of the brands we acquire and we keep focused on three key strategic drivers: compelling products, offered at a great value with an awesome customer experience." Mr. Useche continued: "Management stated on August 2, 2017 that the integration of big data, AI and Machine Learning was vital to the optimization of the operations, and I believe we can check off this box off our to-do list. All of these operational developments now enable Relevium to start addressing our brand acquisition pipeline."

Mach 2.0 Marketing Engine

Mach 2.0 is a proprietary blend of commercially-available software and Software as a Service ("SaaS") that utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize marketing expenses. Using BioGanix as the initial use case, Mach 2.0 has been deployed in the Amazon Marketplace as well as in the Google Advertising ecosystem. Mach 2.0 is ready to deploy across operations in calendar year 2018.

Mach 2.0 Impact for Scaling Up

In addition to addressing the brand acquisitions, Relevium is seeing significant organic high-margin opportunities in markets where it has signed strategic exclusive agreements:

-- Pet products with Biodevas -- Ultra-purified Omega-7 with Tersus -- Hemp and CBD derived products with HempCo

Relevium will be rolling out products in the above three segments through 2018.

Webcast

Relevium will be hosting a webcast on Thursday December 21, 2017 at 16:00 EDT with Mr. Aurelio Useche, President and CEO and Mr. Abis Hussain, Senior Marketing Officer to discuss ongoing business and the Q1 2018 Financials.

Investors can email questions for management to investors@releviumcorp.com prior to 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday December 20, 2017 and they will be addressed on the webcast at the discretion of Management.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date Thursday, December 21, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Time 4:00 p.m. ET ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Conference dial-ins: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Canada 1 (647) 497-9385 1 888 816 4438 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- United States 1 (213) 929-4231 1 877 309 2071 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registration URL https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/798875849413167873 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Webinar ID 398-080-243 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a TSXV-listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce, in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

