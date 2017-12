TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/17 -- St-Georges Platinum & Base Metals Ltd. has announced a name change to St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. Shares will begin trading under the new name on Friday, December 22, 2017.

The symbol will remain the same "SX".

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Effective Date: December 22, 2017

New CUSIP: 85235Q100

New ISIN: CA85235Q1000

