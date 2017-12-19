Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest trade promotion optimization study on the personal care products manufacturing industry. A renowned personal care products manufacturer wanted to gain accurate, timely, and appropriate insights into the customer profitability and augment their business operations. The client wanted to pursue ways to recover forecast accuracy and enhance the process efficiency and productivity.

According to the trade promotion optimization experts at Quantzig, "Major personal care products manufacturers, with the help of trade promotion optimization, can improve trade spend, enhance their return on investment, and increase sales performance."

Consumer goods manufacturers face multiple challenges in their business including the execution complexity across markets, advent of new shopping channels, and balancing double-digit growth in emerging markets with flat growth in developed. Leading personal care products manufacturers are relying on trade optimization to improve their current promotions plans.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to decrease the spend on promotions and progress the overall business efficiency. The client was able to create a trade calendar based on the business rules, constraints, and goals. Also, the client was able to analyze trade spending efficiency and opportunities to improve their bottom-line.

This trade promotion optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Optimize the trade spending across their product portfolio

Increase insights into the historical data to efficiently forecast sales

This trade promotion optimization solution offered predictive insights on:

Allocating 14% of its total revenue to trade promotion activities

Increasing forecasting accuracy and optimizing promotional spend

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making.

