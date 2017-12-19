

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures nudged higher Tuesday amid mixed signals on global production next year.



OPEC says it will continue to curb production in an effort to re-balance oil markets, but U.S. shale output may surge.



The International Energy Agency warned OPEC last week that its supply quota plan may have limited success.



Traders will be keeping a close eye on weekly U.S. inventories data over the next 24 hours. The API industry report is due this afternoon, followed by the government's EIA report tomorrow.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 31 cents at $57.47 a barrel.



Just ahead of crude oil's settlement, the House of Representatives has reportedly passed sweeping tax reforms this hour in Washington, DC.



