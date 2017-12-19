TCAP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Triangle Capital Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 22, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Triangle Capital Corporation ("Triangle") (NYSE: TCAP) securities between May 7, 2014 and November 1, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/triangle-capital-corporation?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Triangle's investment professionals had internally recommended moving away from mezzanine loan deals; (ii) the Company's former CEO, Garland S. Tucker, III, had ignored the advice of Triangle's investment professionals to chase higher short-term yields by causing Triangle to invest in mezzanine debt despite the poor quality of the loans and their increased risk of defaults and nonaccruals; (iii) the Company's entire vintage of 2014 and 2015 investments were at substantial risk of non-accrual as a result of the poor quality of the investments and deficient underwriting practices in place at the time of the investments; (iv) more than 13% of Triangle's investment portfolio at cost was at risk of non-accrual and, thus, the fair value of the Company's asset portfolio was artificially inflated; (v) Triangle had materially understated the number of loans performing below expectations and/or in non-accrual and had delayed writing down impaired investments; and (vi) Triangle failed to implement effective underwriting policies and practices to ensure it received appropriate risk-adjusted returns on its investments.

If you suffered a loss in Triangle, you have until January 22, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/triangle-capital-corporation?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

