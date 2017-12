TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/17 -- Preferred Dental Technologies Inc. will begin trading under the symbol PDTI at the market open on Thursday, December 21, 2017.

Note: This is a symbol change only.

Effective Date: December 21, 2017 Old Symbol: PDT NEW SYMBOL: PDTI

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com