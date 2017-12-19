Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2017) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (Metals Creek or the company) announces it has been assigned the Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI") number 529900FAKCYUYDER5F26. The European Union has adopted regulations that require use of the LEI as a barcode equivalent aimed at pinpointing systemic risks.

About the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)

The Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) number is a 20-digit alphanumeric code. It is an internationally standardized and globally valid identifier for financial market participants. Its purpose is to clearly and unequivocally identify contracting parties (e.g., companies, banks, and investment funds). It is used to comply with a variety of financial reporting requirements. The Deutsche Bӧrse Group has stated that "the LEI will clearly assist the regulatory authorities in monitoring and analysing threats to the stability of the financial markets, (but) it can also be utilised by counterparties internally for risk management purposes."

Metals Creek Resources Corp. meets the requirement for all companies listed on German Stock Exchanges (ie. Frankfurt Stock Exchange) to have an LEI number by January 3, 2018.

According to the website of the Deutsche Bӧrse Group, the LEI number will affect most aspects of the securities markets in Europe, including trading, clearing, settlement, custody, collateral and liquidity management, market data and indices. (See http://deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/regulation/regulatorytopics/legal-entity-identifier)

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company have also signed a LOI on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

