TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/17 -- BlackIce Enterprise Risk Management Inc. has announced a name change to Blackchain Solutions Inc. and a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a one (1) post consolidation share for each two (2) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 53,003,938.

The shares will begin trading under the new name on December 21, 2017.

The symbol will remain "BIS"

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on December 20, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis: December 21, 2017

Record Date: December 27, 2017

NEW CUSIP: 09238J202

NEW ISIN: CA09238J2020

