Blockchain-based Loyalty Ecosystem, qiibee, Launches Limited Token Sale

ZUG, Switzerland, December 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

qiibee token sale registered by the Zug-based Financial Services Standards Association (VQF)

qiibee, the decentralized blockchain-based loyalty ecosystem, today announced the launch of its limited token sale, commencing at 7.00 pm CET and concluding on January 29, 2018. The Zug-based entity announces the registration of their token sale with the Financial Services Standards Association (VQF). Recognized by the Swiss Federal Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), VQF is a self-regulatory organization (SRO) that provides supervisory, inspection, audit, training, and advisory services to its members.

qiibee Co-Founder and CEO Gabriele Giancola said, "Current loyalty and customer engagement programs face major challenges, from high fragmentation and operational inefficiencies to concerns with centralization and data ownership. By utilizing blockchain technology to create a loyalty platform and developer interface, we will not only provide organizations and brands with the opportunity to tokenize and decentralize their own applications but also enable them to revolutionize an outdated market."

Based on the Ethereum blockchain, qiibee aims to bridge the gap between modern day loyalty systems and the cryptocurrency industry by providing a loyalty platform and developer interface on which every loyalty application can be tokenized. By integrating blockchain technology, brands will benefit from increased data security, lower management costs and the elimination of liabilities associated with unredeemed points.

"Security and compliance are of utmost importance to us at qiibee. To further ensure the sincerity and success of our project, we decided to split the token sale into two independent sales. The initial seed round, our limited token sale launching today, will enable us to launch an MVP for the platform, create our DevKit, and start our first pilot applications, prior to the second round, the crowd sale, in 2018," added Giancola.

qiibee started its journey in 2015 in the loyalty market by building a multi-branded and multi-activity loyalty program, which brands could use to reward their users for activities such as shopping or creating and engaging with content. The initial prototype, which launched in late 2016, gained traction from more than 900 local, national, and international brands; such as Subway, Burger King and the Swiss Federal Railway, building a Swiss user-base of 100,000, making up approximately 1.5% of all Swiss internet users.

Patrick Schilz, Principal of Lakeside Partners AG, a Zug-based venture capital firm and investor to qiibee said, "qiibee have proven themselves as a great success to date, this success is reflected in their mission to provide real tangible solutions to inefficiencies in the loyalty sector. We are delighted to be part of their venture to overhaul the loyalty sector through the blockchain, with new exciting advances that will benefit both brands and consumers alike."

The qiibee advisory team includes Prof. Dr. Sven Reinecke, Director of the Institute of Marketing at the University of St. Gallen; Patrick Schilz, Principal of Lakeside Partners, a venture capital firm based in Zug, and Prof. Dr. Winfried Koeniger, Professor of Economics and Director of the Swiss Institute for Empirical Economic Research at the University of St Gallen; David Wachsman, Founder and CEO of Wachsman PR and Tom Graham, founder of TLDR, MapD, and Codec.ai.

To date, qiibee has partnered with major industry leaders, including Loylogic, a world leading loyalty consultancy; TLDR, a leading digital currency investment and advisory firm; OpenZepplin and Securify, conducted the audit on the qiibee's smart contracts; Wachsman PR, a leading global blockchain PR agency; Lakeside Partners AG, a venture capital and private equity firm; Bader Gnehm & Partner, a nationally and internationally oriented boutique business law firm; and the Swiss Commission for Technology and Innovation.

qiibee's limited token sale will take place from December 19, 2017 to January 29, 2018. Interested parties can use ETH to participate in the sale. The seed round will sell qiibee tokens at a rate of 1 ETH = 20'000 QBX. Thus, 12% of the total QBX created will be offered for the limited token sale.

"Our token sale presents the wider qiibee and crypto community with the opportunity to passionately demonstrate their support and given the undeniable need for our system, we are both confident and excited to embark on this journey," concluded Giancola.

About qiibee

qiibee, the decentralized, blockchain-based loyalty ecosystem, is providing a loyalty platform and developer interface on which every loyalty application can be tokenized. With a vision to bridge the gap between modern day loyalty systems and the cryptocurrency industry, qiibee was founded in 2015 by Gabriele Giancola and Gianluca Giancola. qiibee will provide support to program owners, companies and developers by offering their developer kit with everything needed to create a customized loyalty program. The qiibee platform is based on the Ethereum blockchain with an underlying ERC20 token, QBX. The core team at qiibee consists of Gabriele Giancola, CEO and Co-Founder, Gianluca Giancola, Co-Founder and CDO, Pascal Schindelholz, CTO, and Federico Alconada, Lead Architect.

