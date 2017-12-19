

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology (MU) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $2.99 billion, or $2.45 per share. This was higher than $0.34 billion, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 71.3% to $6.80 billion. This was up from $3.97 billion last year.











